Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 491.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

