Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Fortis Trading Up 4.2 %

FTS traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at $248,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at $350,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fortis from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

