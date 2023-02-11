Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Down 62.0% in January

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the January 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Fortune Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTMDF remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,446. Fortune Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
