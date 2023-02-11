Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of FWRD stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.33.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

FWRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 156.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Forward Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.