Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Shares Up 0%

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Rating) shares were up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $21.77. Approximately 2,500,042 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 520% from the average daily volume of 403,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 48,343 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at about $754,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 608.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 101,273 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

