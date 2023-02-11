Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Trading Down 0.6%

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $21.46. 7,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 33,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 243.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 277,560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,495,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,092,000 after acquiring an additional 71,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 47,504 shares during the period.

