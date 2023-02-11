Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $32,000 in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nextdoor Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KIND stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 61.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextdoor Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

