Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 89.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $122.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -121.83%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.