Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 63,750 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,750 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $5,559,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 34.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 75,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $644,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $5,940,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $13,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

NYSE NLY opened at $21.66 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $30.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.25%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.68%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

