Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.85

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.85 and traded as high as $6.17. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 5,476 shares traded.
Frequency Electronics Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85.
Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Frequency Electronics stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Frequency Electronics accounts for 2.8% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned 19.92% of Frequency Electronics worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frequency Electronics Company Profile
Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.
