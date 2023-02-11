Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.85

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.85 and traded as high as $6.17. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 5,476 shares traded.

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.

Frequency Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 14.39%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Frequency Electronics stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Frequency Electronics accounts for 2.8% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned 19.92% of Frequency Electronics worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.