Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.03–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.55 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.01-$0.03 EPS.

Freshworks Price Performance

FRSH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. 2,102,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,741. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Freshworks from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Freshworks from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.90.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 91,901 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375,757.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,081,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,127,555.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $66,948.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $245,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,010,901 shares of company stock worth $14,604,578 and sold 77,357 shares worth $1,145,583. Insiders own 29.12% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 23.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,420,000 after purchasing an additional 524,794 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $34,883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,636,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,231,000 after buying an additional 292,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,107,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after buying an additional 463,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

