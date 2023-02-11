Frontier Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Frontier token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $20.52 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frontier

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

