Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Fuel Tech Stock Performance
FTEK stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 million, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 4.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the third quarter worth $343,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
Further Reading
