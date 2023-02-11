Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Short Interest Down 82.1% in January

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,200 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the January 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FTFT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 107,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,927. Future FinTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Future FinTech Group by 86.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88,078 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a real name blockchain based e-commerce platform. Its activities include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system (DCON).

