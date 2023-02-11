Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Short Interest Down 82.1% in January

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,200 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the January 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Future FinTech Group Price Performance
FTFT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 107,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,927. Future FinTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.
Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter.
About Future FinTech Group
Future FinTech Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a real name blockchain based e-commerce platform. Its activities include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system (DCON).
