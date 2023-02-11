FY2022 EPS Estimates for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Cut by SVB Leerink

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.72) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.71). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRUS. Citigroup cut their target price on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Merus Trading Down 2.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $17.59 on Thursday. Merus has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $814.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Merus by 44.0% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 799,341 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,985,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,924 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,590,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 539,669 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 393,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

