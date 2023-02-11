G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 99,288 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 10,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,317. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,240.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.09. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $31.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

