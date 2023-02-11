Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of GLMD opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.