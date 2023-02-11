Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

