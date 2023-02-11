Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in January

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Games Workshop Group Stock Performance
Games Workshop Group stock remained flat at $113.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 390. Games Workshop Group has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.29.
Games Workshop Group Company Profile
