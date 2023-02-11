Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in January

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

Games Workshop Group stock remained flat at $113.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 390. Games Workshop Group has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.29.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Games Workshop Group Plc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing miniature figures and games. The firm also distributes products to retail stores, independent retailers, and online through global web stores. It operates under the Core and Licensing segments. The Core segment includes design, manufacture, and sales of fantasy miniatures.

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.