Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,111.34

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,111.34 ($13.36) and traded as high as GBX 1,182 ($14.21). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,180 ($14.18), with a volume of 49,316 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,113.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,960.00.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

