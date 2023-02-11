Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $3.14 on Top Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Gas has traded up 18% against the dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00014488 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $185.62 million and approximately $46.50 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002496 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00432295 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,204.54 or 0.28635823 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000195 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars.
