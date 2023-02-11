Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.89.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of GTES opened at $13.87 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,805,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,651,000 after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,540,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,253 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,911,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,035,000 after acquiring an additional 168,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,878,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after acquiring an additional 53,861 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,024,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,916,000 after acquiring an additional 180,843 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

