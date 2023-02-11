Gattaca (LON:GATC) Shares Up 4.9%

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 77 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.91). 53,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 34,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.87).

Gattaca Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09. The firm has a market cap of £29.07 million and a PE ratio of -14.06.

About Gattaca

(Get Rating)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gattaca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gattaca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.