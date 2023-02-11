Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.21

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.21 and traded as low as C$1.06. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 745,606 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 target price on Gear Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Gear Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$285.67 million and a PE ratio of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Gear Energy

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other Gear Energy news, Director Don Gray sold 1,059,800 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total transaction of C$1,367,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,195,480 shares in the company, valued at C$10,572,169.20. In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 81,700 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total value of C$90,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,141.10. Also, Director Don Gray sold 1,059,800 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$1,367,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,195,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,572,169.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,458,500 shares of company stock worth $1,801,579.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

