GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

Get GEE Group alerts:

About GEE Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.