GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $0.80.
About GEE Group
See Also
