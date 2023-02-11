Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Genenta Science in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Genenta Science Price Performance

GNTA opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. Genenta Science has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45.

Genenta Science Company Profile

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

