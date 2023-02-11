Genpact (NYSE:G) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on G. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Genpact Trading Up 0.8 %

Genpact stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,430. Genpact has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $2,261,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,145,171.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,928 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,797. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Genpact by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,702,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,086,000 after purchasing an additional 76,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

