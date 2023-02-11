Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Genus Stock Down 11.1 %

GENSF traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. Genus has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $45.46.

About Genus

Genus Plc engages in the provision of genetic livestock services to produce meat and milk. It operates through the following segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment focuses on global porcine sales business. The Genus ABS segment includes global bovine sales business.

