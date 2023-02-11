Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Genus Stock Down 11.1 %
GENSF traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. Genus has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $45.46.
About Genus
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genus (GENSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.