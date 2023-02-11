Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) COO Sells $1,165,698.57 in Stock

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,698.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GERN remained flat at $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,162,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,700,350. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.77. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Geron by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25,386 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Geron by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Geron during the 2nd quarter worth $1,252,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,714 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Geron Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on GERN. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

