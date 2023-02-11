Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,755. Getinge AB has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DNB Markets cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Nordea Equity Research raised Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getinge AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.75.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

