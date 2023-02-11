Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$25.50 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.50 price objective on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GEI has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.50.

Gibson Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE GEI opened at C$23.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 17.45.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

About Gibson Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 107.35%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

