GICTrade Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $94.78 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $94.78 million and approximately $28,829.73 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.95987705 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,869.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

