Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Shares of GLAD opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $388.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.32. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 230.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 123.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.