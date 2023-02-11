Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.25 to $10.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.575 billion to $8.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.25-$10.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Global Payments from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.29.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $6.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.88. 3,194,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.77. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $150.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

