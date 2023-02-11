Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Global Ship Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GSL stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $704.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.70. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.43 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 45.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 13.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Stories

