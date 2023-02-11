Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has $70.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GMED. Piper Sandler cut Globus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.45.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.96. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $81.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Globus Medical by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $754,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.