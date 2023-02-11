Gnosis (GNO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.75 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $109.56 or 0.00505267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $283.73 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gnosis has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gnosis

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

