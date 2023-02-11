Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAMC remained flat at $10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,944. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. Golden Arrow Merger has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Institutional Trading of Golden Arrow Merger

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMC. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth $8,187,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 472.0% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth $124,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 23.8% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Arrow Merger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.