Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Short Interest Update

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAMC remained flat at $10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,944. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. Golden Arrow Merger has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Institutional Trading of Golden Arrow Merger

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMC. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth $8,187,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 472.0% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth $124,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 23.8% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Arrow Merger Company Profile

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.