Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 1.0 %

GBDC stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.