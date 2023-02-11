Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Several research analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

