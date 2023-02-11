Gordon Haskett Upgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Buy

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $240.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $190.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Five Below from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.41.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $201.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $202.93.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Five Below by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 618,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $707,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Five Below by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teca Partners LP purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $6,575,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

