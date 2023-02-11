Grammer (ETR:GMM) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Rating) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €12.45 ($13.39) and last traded at €12.45 ($13.39). Approximately 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.70 ($13.66).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $185.60 million and a P/E ratio of -9.29.

Grammer AG engages in the development, producing, and selling of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automakers and automotive system suppliers.

