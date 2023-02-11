Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $46,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.85. 63,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $427.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.02. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

