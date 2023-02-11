Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $27,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after buying an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $871,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,526,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,653,037 shares of company stock valued at $110,612,294 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.60.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $371.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

