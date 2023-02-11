Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $297.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $225.28 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.52, for a total transaction of $865,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,219. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

