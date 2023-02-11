Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,378,456 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,532,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,819,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $165.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

