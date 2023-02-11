Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,255,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,912,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Paramount Global Profile

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $21.59 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

