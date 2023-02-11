Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.33% of Lincoln National worth $24,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

