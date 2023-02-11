Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 103,481 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,481 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of D.R. Horton worth $26,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,101,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DHI opened at $98.59 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,398. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

