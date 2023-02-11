Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 543,700 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,666,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 543,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $135.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Stories

