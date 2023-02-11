Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $126.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.87. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $72.75 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

